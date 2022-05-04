USFL Ratings Rise Despite Going Head-To-Head With NFL Draft

The USFL spent the weekend going up against the behemoth that is the NFL Draft, and the ratings reports show the USFL did just fine.

It’s true, as Fox broadcast a pair of games Saturday, the third day of the draft, with the Tampa Bay Bandits and Houston Gamblers even going head-to-head with the NFL’s offseason marquee event. That game alone drew an average of 825,000 viewers, per Sports TV Ratings.

Meanwhile, the evening game between the Birmingham Stallions and New Orleans Breakers did even better, drawing an average crowd of more than 1.4 million. Some NBA playoff games don’t even do that well. And as our Bobby Burack wrote, ratings for the NBA playoffs are on the rise.

The projections in the story were pretty spot on. 1.144M for the primetime game on Fox. 825K for the 4P game. https://t.co/VvaprMbZ3Y — Sports TV Ratings (@SportsTVRatings) May 3, 2022

Or how about this? Ratings for USFL games in Week 3 were actually up 6% over Week 2, despite the fact, again, games this past weekend were being played while NFL Draft coverage dominated the sports landscape.

This all leads us to a couple of reminders:

1.) America loves football, and not just in the fall.

2.) The USFL is already reaching its goals when it comes to generating interest in its first season.