USFL Player Spits Out Part of Tooth After Big Hit

During Sunday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia Stars and Pittsburgh Maulers, one player had multiple teeth smashed out his mouth on a big hit. Maulers wide receiver Isiah Hennie was carrying the ball up the left sideline when he went helmet-to-helmet with Stars safety Brown.

We tend to forget NFL players aren’t the only ones dealing punishment on the gridiron. This sport, like Hockey, is a man’s game. This ain’t soccer.

He really just had his teeth knocked out on that massive hit 😱😳 📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/jrH11Xc2WX — USFL (@USFL) June 13, 2022

That can’t feel good.

No numbing cream or laughing gas in sight. And for those us of that dealt with cheap parents that tied our choppers to the door with a string, this feeling hits home. Not a perfect comparison, but losing teeth in any other way other than pushing one back and forth with your tongue until it falls out naturally, stinks. The USFL Twitter page shared more footage soon after, which revealed Isiah Hennie lost a wisdom tooth in the exchange. At least that one had to come out anyway?

He really just had his teeth knocked out on that massive hit 😱😳 📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/jrH11Xc2WX — USFL (@USFL) June 13, 2022

We aren’t sure what type of dental insurance the USFL offers — hopefully he’s got some coverage because this won’t be cheap. Poor guy.