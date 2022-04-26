USFL Coach Kirby Wilson Sets Record Straight

Pittsburgh Maulers head coach Kirby Wilson discusses the behind-the-scenes situation that lead to the dismissal of RB De’Veon Smith with OutKick 360 on Tuesday.

The rumors of Smith being cut because of he wanted pizza, instead of chicken salad, lead to a frenzy in the sports world, and Wilson joined OutKick 360 to discuss the situation and much more. Watch here:

