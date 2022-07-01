USFL Championship Best Bets

Well, the league has come to an end. 12 weeks flew by with 10 regular-season games, a playoff week, and now the championship. All things considered, the USFL’s first season was entertaining enough, and I wouldn’t be surprised if a few of the players get a look in the NFL. But, we head to the championship game.

Stallions vs. Stars

We have two plays in this one. I’m a little shocked that the Stars are even in this game. They are definitely playing better, but they beat the Generals and made their way here. In the one game against the Stars, the Stallions won by 13. In the second half of that game – where the Stallions have made their mark all season – the Stallions scored 16 unanswered points. I think this game probably has a fairly similar game script. The Stars are showing that they can do just enough to win games, but the Stallions’ defense has been strong all year which should stifle any offensive output from the Stars. I’m playing the Stallions -4.5.

I just mentioned the defense. In the Stallions’ first playoff game, they only allowed 17 points. I could see it being very similar on Sunday. The Stars have improved their defense and will likely look to milk the clock to try and keep the Stallions offense off the field as well. I’m going to take the under. Teams will likely be nervous as well. Under 45.5.