USFL Best Bets for Week 9

If you’ve been following these bets for the past two weeks, I hope you faded me. We have gone a terrible 1-5 in our last six plays after a few winning weeks. There were some embarrassing performances from the teams, but it doesn’t make the outcome any different. Just need to keep moving forward and hope I can recoup the losses this week.

Generals vs. Panthers

There are three terrible teams in the USFL, the Panthers are one of them. The good news is that they are the best of the worst teams I guess. They unfortunately now have to take on the Generals, who are the second-best team in the league. You have to assume the Generals and Stallions make the championship game, but stranger things could happen. In the first matchup, the Generals scored 10 points and allowed 6 points to the Panthers. Since that game, the Panthers have really stumbled on defense. In the last three weeks alone – and they faced three of the better teams in the league – they’ve allowed 110 points. I’m not really sure why but when the Panthers are the “home team” they play better. I’ll take the Panthers with the points to at least hang with the Generals. Panthers +7.5.

Gamblers vs. Stallions

So the Stallions are still marching towards the undefeated season, but they really struggled last week. They started strong and then ended with a field goal. Their defense still held strong against a tough breakers team. Now the Stallions face the easy Gamblers team. Unsurprisingly, the Stallions are significantly better than the Gamblers in every single aspect of the game. The Gamblers kept the game close in their first matchup and I think at this stage in the season, the Stallions are just trying to win, not cover. I’ll take the points here too. Gamblers +12.5 -110.

Stars vs. Maulers

The Stars don’t really have much to play for here. They are locked into the #2 seed in their conference and they have confirmed that they have one of the best offenses in the league. Unfortunately for them, their defense is arguably the worst in the league. Good news, though, they play the team I think is the worst in the entire league. Somehow the Maulers did win a game, and that might be the highlight of their season because not much else has gone well for them. The Stars have been playing better lately, and when they weren’t playing their best they beat the Maulers by 7. I’m taking the Stars -8.5.