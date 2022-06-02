USFL Best Bets for Week 8

We dropped two of our three picks last week. They weren’t terrible choices, but they weren’t victories, so we have work to do. Each week we learn a bit more, and that helps us figure the games out.

Maulers at Generals

So the Maulers are arguably the worst team in the league. They still haven’t cracked 100 points on the season. The only game they’ve won was by one point. Oh, and they have also given up the third-most points in the league. They’ve only had two of their six losses by less than 10 points. The Generals, on the other hand, are most likely to see the Stallions in the Championship. They don’t really win big when they win, they just win. I can’t bring myself to lay the points, but I also can’t count on the Maulers to cover. Instead, I think this is a lower-scoring game or the Generals win something like 28 – 10. I’ll play under 41.5.

Breakers at Stallions

The Breakers are a good team. In the first matchup against the Stallions, the Breakers lost by nine. That doesn’t tell you the whole story though. The Stallions scored 12 points in the fourth quarter to secure the victory. I have to imagine that the Stallions care most about winning the last few games to go undefeated. Do they care about covering? Probably not. I do think they cover the game though since it is just a 3-point spread. Stallions -3. If they lose, I’ll likely put a play on them for a championship winner.

Bandits at Gamblers

The other two games on the weekend are pretty much bottom dwellers. This one seems to have a bit more edge to me though. The Bandits are not a great team, but the Gamblers have lost six straight games. Last time they faced each other, the Bandits only pulled out a 1-point victory. And, that was after the Bandits scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to win the game. Both teams allow a ton of points – the Gamblers allow the most in the league. The Bandits don’t score a ton, and still allow a lot to a decent enough offense so I’ll take the Gamblers with the 5.5 points.