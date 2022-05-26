USFL Best Bets for Week 7

Well, we have had back-to-back 2-1 weeks in the USFL which means we’ve made a profit for two consecutive weeks. It was a bad stretch, and I don’t think by any means we are out of the woods yet, but it is always good to be on the winning side.

Generals at Bandits

The Generals are the second-best team in the league and they are only a four-point favorite over the Bandits, a middle-of-the-pack team. I suppose that’s what happens with only eight teams, but still. It seems too low for me. The Bandits have been outscored by 22 over their six games to date, and the Generals have outscored their opponents by 27. They have a really strong defense even though last week they allowed 25 points to the Gamblers (1-5). I’m going to roll with them that they had a bit of a wake-up call last week and they pull out a victory of more than 4 points. Generals -4.

Breakers at Panthers

If you followed Jeff Fischer when he had his multiple NFL head coaching jobs, you are used to the disappointment that comes with him. His team is just 1-5, one of three teams with that record, and it won’t get any easier as they need to face the Breakers this week. The Breakers have the league’s leading passer in Kyle Sloter. They also have the league’s stingiest defense. The Panthers have nothing. Their offense is the second lowest-scoring offense in the league too. Play the Breakers -5.5.

Stallions at Maulers

Let me keep this short. The best team in the league is facing the worst team in the league. The best team, the Stallions has scored 162 points this season and has the best point differential. They’ve also won their last two games by over 13 points. The worst team, the Maulers, has scored the least amount of points in the league (72), and has the worst point differential. Even though they’ve only lost two of their six games by more than 12.5 points, I think the Stallions win this won by a couple of touchdowns. Play Stallions -12.5.