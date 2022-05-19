USFL Best Bets for Week 6

Well, we had a decent week in USFL last week and went 2-1. Honestly, this is one of the most challenging leagues I’ve ever had to handicap. It is fun learning a new league, and I hope you’re enjoying this as well.

Panthers at Stallions

So the Panthers have looked terrible, they are just 1-4 on the season and don’t look like a competent football team. The Stallions are the clear best team in the league with a 5-0 record. This week will make it 6-0. All they need to do is win by a touchdown in order to cover this game too. Most of their games have been low scoring, but I think that the Stallions offense, which has outscored all other teams by 19 points on the season, will not have much of an issue with the Panthers. I’m taking the Stallions at -6.5.

Maulers at Breakers

The Breakers are one of the better teams in the league. They are averaging 22 points per game, and they get to face a team that is allowing basically that total as well. The problem is that the Maulers are averaging just 12 points per game so far. I really like the over because I think the Breakers could score 35 points on their own, but I don’t know that Maulers will be able to score at all. I think this game should be an easy one for the Breakers. I’m going to guess that they win by double digits. I’ll take Breakers -7.5.

Gamblers at Generals

Despite a terrible 1-4 record, the Gamblers have actually scored the third-most points in the entire USFL. The Generals are solid at defense, they might have the best defense in all of the USFL. They also have scored the fourth-most points in the USFL. So, will defense win this one, or will offense take over and make this a high-scoring game? The Generals have allowed 17, 13, 16, 6, and 28 points each week. The Gamblers won’t get to 20 points, but the Generals should score somewhere in the low 20s at best. I think it will be a 24-17 type of game, but I’ll take the Generals -7.