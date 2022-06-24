USFL Best Bets for Playoff Week 1

The stage is set, and after just a “so-so” first season for me betting-wise, let’s see if we can capture a play in both of the games for the USFL’s first playoffs.

Stars vs. Generals

We have two 9-1 teams facing two 6-4 teams. With just eight total teams in the league, I suppose we shouldn’t be too surprised about the records, but I do think it is interesting how that worked out. These two teams played last week as well, and we had that game correct with the Generals covering a 2.5 spread. This week, they are favored by 4.5. I’m not looking towards the side though. Instead, I’m looking at the total. I have to imagine these teams try to increase defensive pressure and probably play conservatively on offense. The Generals have the second best defense in the league. I have no choice but to take under 47.5 in this one.

Breakers vs. Stallions

The Stallions couldn’t convert the undefeated season, stumbling in week 9 to the Gamblers. Over the last three weeks, they haven’t looked very strong. I don’t know if teams have figured them out, or what the case is, but they don’t have the dominance they were displaying the first half of the season. All of that doesn’t matter if they win the Championship though. Their first stop is against a Breakers team they beat by 9 in the early portion of the season. Then they beat them by just one point in the eighth game of the year. I expect the game to be close this time around as well, five points seems like too many the way both teams are currently playing. I’ll take the Breakers +5.

One other play I’m considering is below. The two best teams are likely to make the championship, so I’m thinking at some plus money this might be worth it.

Stallions/Generals ML Parlay +121