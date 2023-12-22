USF Coach Drops Alpha Comment After 45-0 Bowl Win

Videos by OutKick

USF coach Alex Golesh had some awesome energy after blasting Syracuse off the field.

The Bulls beat the Orange 45-0 in the Boca Raton Bowl to finish the season 7-6. It’s an incredibly impressive season considering USF won four games from 2020 through 2022.

Golesh was fired up after the victory and had one simple comment to sum the whole game up:

“We just went and whooped that ass, didn’t we?”

Simple, straight to the point and absolutely no fat on the bone.

Coach is 1 of 1 👏 pic.twitter.com/F6zoyt6eLr — It’s Brewin’ at McEwen (USF⚾️) (@USFBaseballFans) December 22, 2023

Alex Golesh drops great line after USF blows out Syracuse.

Everything about this video is perfect. I can’t get enough of it. The man caps off USF’s best season since 2018, gets to the mic, lets the world know the Bulls just “whooped that ass” and he did it in such casual fashion.

The head nod and the reporter responding “You did!” makes the entire thing perfect top to bottom.

I doubt anyone will care that he said “ass” on live TV, but anyone thinking about freaking out should relax. This is the kind of raw energy and passion fans want to see.

The Bulls have been a joke for several years. The program has been a punching bag. Then, Alex Golesh comes in and wins seven games in year one and drops an alpha line after a 45-0 win.

The world desperately needs more authenticity, and that’s what Golesh brought Thursday night in awesome fashion. Don’t get your panties in a bunch. Life would be much better if more people said things like this after a big win.

Alex Golesh drops awesome line after USF blows out Syracuse. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

While we’re here, let’s throw it back to Nick Saban’s awesome speech in 2018. Smash play and let’s ride!