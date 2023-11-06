USC’s Lincoln Riley Moves From Punishing Media To Firing Defensive Coordinator Amid Disastrous Season

Videos by OutKick

Maybe now, USC coach Lincoln Riley realizes the root of his team’s downfall. It’s not the media. It’s the defense, which the media identified as the problem weeks ago.

On Sunday, Riley fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch amid a disastrous season. The preseason No. 6 Trojans (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12) have lost three of their last four games under an ocean of points.

Trojans Couldn’t Stop Washington Huskies

No. 5 Washington gained 572 yards in a 52-42 win at USC Saturday night. That was the fifth time in six games that Grinch’s unit allowed 40 or more points.

Riley briefly banned a reporter this season for doing his job. Then he allowed no player interviews after a 34-32 home loss to Utah on Oct. 21 for what was believed to be the first time in USC history.

The second-year coach spent most of this season in defense denial before finally acting Sunday.

USC Struggled Under Defensive Coordinator Alex Grinch

“There’s a lot of great things happening here,” Riley said back in October of his defense. “I like the job we are doing there.”

USC was 6-0 at the time, but it had just allowed 506 yards in a 43-41 triple overtime win over Arizona, which was 3-3 at the time and is 6-3 and 4-2 now. The Trojans had allowed as many points the previous week in a 48-41 win over Colorado, which is now 4-5 and 1-5 in the Pac-12 for last place.

“People need to make sure they’re seeing the other side of it as well,” Riley went on last month. “That’s what we have been trying to say for a long time. I think we are set up to play really well in the second half of the season.”

Lincoln Riley Has One Of Nation’s Worst Defenses

Not exactly.

USC has given up an average of 44 points in its last three losses. And no matter what side Lincoln Riley looks at it, the Trojans are 121st out 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools in scoring defense with 34.5 points allowed a game. They are 119th in total defense with 436 yards allowed a game. And they come in at 118th against the run (186.5 yards a game). Washington’s Dillon Johnson gained 256 with a 9.8-yard average and scored four touchdowns Saturday.

“Biggest thing was the run game,” Riley said Saturday. “Way too many big plays.”

Congratulations, Lincoln. You see it.

Washington gained 316 yards rushing in all. Riley deflected questions about Grinch after that game.

Lincoln Riley has watched opponents light up the scoreboard against his USC team throughout this season. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

“I’m not into the big picture right now,” he said. “My job is to go try to beat Oregon next week and to coach what we have here.”

He looked at the big picture Sunday.

USC Replaces Alex Grinch With Co-Defensive Coordinators

USC is 113th nationally in pass efficiency defense with 2,495 yards allowed and 24 touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Trojans are No. 8 in total offense with 487 yards a game. And quarterback Caleb Williams is No. 11 in the nation in passing with 295.8 yards a game. That is a significant drop from his No. 4 finish a year ago (324 yards a game) when he won the Heisman Trophy.

Alex Grinch’s defense finished 105th in the nation in total defense in 2022 with 423 yards allowed a game. Defensive line coach Shaun Nua and inside linebackers coach Brian Odom will be co-defensive coordinators to replace Grinch on an interim basis for the final two games of the regular season and likely a bowl.

Was The Grinch Stealing Christmas From USC?

Maybe Riley got tired of Grinch stealing Christmas every Saturday from USC’s offense by giving presents to opposing offenses.

Nua’s and Odom’s first assignment? No. 6 Oregon (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) is No. 1 in the nation in scoring with 47.4 points a game and No. 2 in total offense with 538.7 yards a game. The next track meet starts at 10:30 p.m. Saturday on FOX.