USC’s Caleb Williams Can Do A Lot On A Football Field, But Tackling Is Not His Forte

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is one of the most exciting and dynamic college football players in quite some time. He’s got one Heisman Trophy on his resume, could get another, and already has some basement-dwelling NFL teams mulling over the possibility of throwing in the towel on this season to draft him.

But do you know what he can’t do? Tackle.

Fortunately, for his sake, there aren’t too many situations where he needs to bring someone down. However, he faced one on Saturday night against Notre Dame, and it was anything but impressive.

Early in the first quarter on the Trojans’ opening drive, the USC QB faked a handoff and ≠≠then delivered what looked like a rushed throw in the direction of tight end Lake McRee.

The only problem was that it went way over McRee and snagged by Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts who read it like a book.

Watts hustled up the far sideline and looked like he had a lot of room ahead of him. However, Williams came barreling in on him and completely whiffed on his attempt to tackle him.

Xavier Watts picks off Caleb Williams! Notre Dame ball at the USC 12 pic.twitter.com/rjFYtJjw8c — Sidelines Sports Network™ (@Sidelines_SN) October 14, 2023

Look. At least he tried. At least Caleb Wiliams kind of sort of tried to make a tackle.

That was not the worst QB/kicker/punter tackle we’ve ever seen… but it was a long way from the best.

A long way.

In his defense, he probably hasn’t had a ton of practice. Plus, the USC coaching staff and their fans would probably rather not risk an injury trying to bring someone down. Now that they’ve seen him try, they definitely don’t want Caleb Williams to tackle anyone.

That interception was especially costly as Notre Dame managed to score a touchdown on the ensuing possession.

