Lincoln Riley Wasn’t In A Talkative Mood After Tulane Upset USC

USC coach Lincoln Riley didn’t seem very open to taking many questions after Tulane shocked the Trojans.

Despite being a substantial favorite entering the Cotton Bowl as a huge favorite and starting out strong, the Green Wave pulled off a shocking 46-45 upset win.

Lincoln Riley’s postgame press conference was short after losing to Tulane. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

After the game, Riley’s postgame press conference lasted a grand total of a little more than11 minutes, and a decent chunk of that was dedicated to an opening statement and then some questions for the players.

The USC coach just took a few questions before the situation came to a conclusion. You can watch Riley answer questions in the video below in the same amount of time it takes to make a quick breakfast.

Why was Lincoln Riley so short after the game?

To be fair, Riley didn’t really have a terrible demeanor or bad body language. He wasn’t up there throwing a tantrum or behaving like Steve Sarkisian does when someone lightly touches him.

Lots of guys show their emotions a bit too much after a loss. That wasn’t Riley here. Not at all.

Having said that, it was also clear he wasn’t interested in sticking around. He took just a few questions and then bolted.

There were no real lengthy explanations at all. He credited Tulane for the great win, tipped his cap to QB Michael Pratt for making plays when it mattered and then more or less got the hell out of there as quickly as he could.

Whether you like Riley or not, it’s not hard to understand why he wasn’t in a talkative mood. USC was expected to absolutely roll the Green Wave. Instead, the Trojans blew a two-score lead late and lost in humiliating fashion.

Should Riley have stuck around a bit longer and answered a lot more questions? Yes, but clearly, he just wasn’t in the mood. After one of the worst losses of bowl season, it’s understandable.