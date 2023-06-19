Videos by OutKick

USC football will not join the Big Ten conference this fall, but next. Thus, any recruit that commits to play for the Trojans in the Class of 2024 will never experience the Pac-12.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, they will play all four years alongside Michigan, Ohio State, Iowa, Penn State and the like. They won’t play Oregon, Washington, Stanford, etc. unless it’s a non-conference matchup.

With the impending change in conference comes a forthcoming change in uniform.

No, USC is not getting rid of its classic kits. It would never.

USC has some of the most iconic uniforms in college football.

(Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

However, where the Pac-12 patch graces the right breast of the Trojans’ jerseys, a Big Ten patch will take its place. They offered their first look into the future over the weekend.

USC hosted a large number of top 2024 recruits for an incredible official visit full of impressive activities for parents and athletes alike. Of course, as is with any visit, there was the photoshoot portion.

It was there that the Big Ten patch made its debut.

Whether you’re a fan of the move or not, seeing one of the West Coast’s most classic teams wearing the logo of a conference that is predominantly based out of the northeast and midwest is weird. The switch will take some getting used to.

USC jerseys featuring the Big 10 patch during photo shoots for recruits 🔥



A look into the future 👀 pic.twitter.com/7MFA7J16O5 — Marshall Levenson (@MarshallLevyOn3) June 18, 2023

👀👀👀USC unveiling the B1G patch on the jerseys for photoshoots pic.twitter.com/IeTLOfro5F — Serb 🇷🇸 (@PlayBoiTrojan) June 18, 2023

#USC RB commit Bryan Jackson and coach Kiel McDonald at the Coliseum photo shoot.



Peep the B10 patch: pic.twitter.com/Eq1AX2KUdk — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) June 18, 2023

As for the rest of the weekend, USC really rolled out the red carpet.

Legendary safeties Taylor Mays and Ronnie Lott were in L.A. to help pitch their alma mater. That was during the on-campus portion of the weekend.

And then the Trojans hit the water for a yacht party with recruits and their families.

#USC players and official visitors enjoying a yacht party pic.twitter.com/EGOuedC02l — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) June 17, 2023

Once they were back on shore, it was time for a Hawaiian luau at a luxurious Los Angeles mansion, which just so happened to be the home of Lincoln Riley.

A luau, a yacht and a skyline? When the bar is set, there’s really no comparison.. @uscfb pic.twitter.com/YQGV6nzjZy — Marion Jackson (@jackson_marion) June 18, 2023

To close things out on Sunday morning, recruits and their parents celebrated Father’s Day with breakfast on the court of Crypto.com Arena the Staples Center.

USC's big weekend ends with breakfast on the court of the 17-time world champion Los Angeles Lakers #FightOn ✌🏻 #Lakeshow pic.twitter.com/gTCMapg3iQ — Arrogant Nation✌🏻 (@FightOnRusty) June 18, 2023

They ate where LeBron James had dribbled. Casual.

Quite a few college football programs across the NCAA had their top recruits in town over the weekend. None of them did it how USC did it.

Luau, Yacht, and a special Father’s Day breakfast at https://t.co/vgMahiRapo Arena to celebrate all the amazing dads and father figures around our football family!



Who’s got it better than us?



USC IS THE PLACE TO BE! #FightOn ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/EQSkB6JCh6 — Brittany Thackery (@bthackery35) June 18, 2023

The Trojans went all-out for their recruits, who will play only in the Big Ten!