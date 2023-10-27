Caleb Williams Addresses Future Amid Speculation He Might Sit Out

Videos by OutKick

USC QB Caleb Williams doesn’t sound interested in sitting out the rest of the season.

The Trojans are sitting at 6-2 after back-to-back losses to Utah and Notre Dame. The loss to the Fighting Irish came in blowout fashion, and there’s been some speculation the star QB could opt out now that USC has zero shot of making the College Football Playoff. Players opting out has become a normal trend, and Williams has a lot on the line as the first overall projected pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Fox Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho pointed out “the risk of playing FAR outweighs the reward” for Williams.

Well, USC fans can breathe easy because it sounds like Williams isn’t going anywhere.

Caleb Williams addresses future after back-to-back losses.

While many fans and talking heads might spend time debating Williams’ future, he’s locked in on attempting to finish strong down the stretch.

“You keep going. You keep fighting. You stay out here. Extra time. Be with your guys because you never know when the opportunity will come. When the opportunity comes, you want to be able to seize that opportunity. You know, we’re going to keep doing, keep fighting and keep trying to reach our goals,” Williams told the media, in part, Wednesday when discussing the rest of the season.

You can watch his full comments below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Williams indicates he’s not considering sitting out.

While the situation remains fluid, Caleb Williams definitely doesn’t sound like a man interested in missing any games.

This is almost certainly his final season of college football. He’s been viewed as a lock for the top spot in the 2024 NFL Draft for two years.

It’s hard to imagine he chooses to return given how much money is waiting for him in the NFL. There’s four regular season games left, and even with the team’s playoff hopes crushed, there’s still memories to be made.

It sounds like that’s what Caleb Williams is now focused on. Did he appear to be high energy? No, but he also said nothing to indicate there’s any chance he sits out.

Caleb Williams addresses future amid speculation he could sit out. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

While nobody would blame Williams for looking out for himself and the millions waiting for him in the NFL, he still has a little college football left in the tank. Next up is Cal and then a matchup against Washington. Shoot me your thoughts on what Williams should do to David.Hookstead@OutKick.com.