Is USC A True College Football Playoff Contender?

Are the USC Trojans a legit threat to make the College Football Playoff?

That’s a question more and more college football fans seem to be asking through the first four weeks of the season.

The Trojans and Lincoln Riley improved to 4-0 after a gutsy 17-14 win that required a touchdown from Jordan Addison with less than 1:20 to go in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Despite the very close call against the Beavers, the Trojans seem to be a real player in the CFP conversation.

USC has a legit offense with Caleb Williams leading the way.

Through the first four games, the Trojans are averaging 42.3 points per game and they’re only giving up 18.25 points a game.

That’s a considerable scoring gap that can’t be overlooked. The offense has been downright awesome, even though there were some struggles against OSU.

Will USC make the playoff? (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Caleb Williams has thrown for 1,054 yards and nine touchdowns with a completion percentage of 65.6%. Jordan Addison has hauled in 337 receiving yards and six touchdowns and running backs Travis Dye and Austin Jones have combined for 567 yards and six touchdowns to start the season.

Williams has also chipped in an additional 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The numbers are gaudy and outstanding.

The Trojans have a very favorable schedule.

As we all know, few things are more important than scheduling when it comes to making a run at the CFP. If a team draws weak competition, it makes the road much easier.

Are the USC Trojans a legit CFP threat? (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Well, the Trojans are 100% in that position. USC has one game left against a ranked team – #12 Utah in mid-October – and the rest of the schedule is very soft. The Trojans have games against ASU, WSU, Arizona, California, Colorado, an okay UCLA team and a mediocre at best Notre Dame squad left.

There’s no guarantee the Trojans run the table in the regular season. However, with the schedule the team has left, it’s a very real possibility.

Yes, the USC Trojans are absolutely a real CFP threat.

Given the weapons Lincoln Riley has on offense and the incredibly weak schedule left the rest of the way, there’s no question USC has a real shot to make the CFP.

Is it guaranteed to happen? Of course not, but the Trojans will probably be heavy favorites in every game the rest of the season.

Will USC finish the regular season undefeated? (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If you’re a fan of the Trojans, you should be very happy with where the team is at.