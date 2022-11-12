USC Star Suffers Tough Injury, Likely Done For The Year

USC running back Travis Dye is likely done for the year.

The talented RB suffered a lower leg injury during a 55-17 blowout win Friday night over Colorado, and head coach Lincoln Riley said after the game it’s unlikely he suits up again the rest of the year.

Lincoln Riley says he doesn't expect Travis Dye to play again this season but says the injury shouldn't affect his long-term football career — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) November 12, 2022

Riley further added, “It’s tough. It shook us all a little bit. He’s such an emotional leader. It sucks. No other way to put it,” according to ESPN.

Caleb Williams also discussed the devastating health situation, and told the media, “I told him I love him and we were going to finish this for him.”

Travis Dye gives a thumbs up and receives an ovation from @uscfb fans while being carted off the field due to injury pic.twitter.com/bSJCBsoNk4 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022

Travis Dye was having a great year.

In 10 appearances this season, Travis Dye racked up 894 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. He also added an additional 194 yards through the air.

He was putting together an outstanding senior season. Now, with games left against UCLA and Notre Dame, the Trojans will be without one of the team’s best players.

Those are both tough games no matter what the situation. They both just got a hell of a lot tougher without Travis Dye being on the field.

USC star Travis Dye likely out for the year. He suffered a lower leg injury against Colorado. Lincoln Riley doesn’t expect him to return. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Hopefully, Dye is able to bounce back and keep playing football. It’s just a tough break for USC as the season winds down.