USC Star Thinks The Trojans Are National Title Favorites

Expectations at USC are exceptionally high entering the 2023 NCAA football season. And deservedly so.

The Trojans open their schedule on Saturday against San Jose State in what’s expected to be an easy blowout win.

The schedule gets much harder as the season progresses, with road trips to Oregon and Notre Dame. As well as home matchups against Utah and UCLA.

But USC returns Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, brought in some highly regarded defensive transfers and is entering year two under new head coach Lincoln Riley.

And for wide receiver Mario Williams, that means USC should be considered preseason National Championship contenders.

Williams recently spoke to Preferred Walk On and set the bar for the Trojans exceptionally high.

“We’re going to win a national championship,” said Williams. “Nothing less, nothing more.”

Well, it’d be pretty hard to do any more than win a national championship. But is Williams right that SC should win it all this year?

USC Has Exceptional Talent, But Huge Questions

The Trojans have more offensive talent than virtually any other team in the sport. And with a full year of Riley’s recruiting, there’s more depth at skill positions than there was in 2022.

But USC’s defense last season was, to put it charitably, atrocious.

When Caleb Williams got hurt against Utah in the Pac-12 Title game, the Trojans collapsed. The offense evaporated, and the defense folded under a barrage of tough, physical runs.

That’s been a consistent problem for Lincoln Riley coached teams, dating to his time at Oklahoma. So unless there’s a significant improvement in year two, it’s hard to see USC even making the playoff, let alone beating teams like Georgia or Alabama.

Players are right to have high expectations, and if the defense makes a big jump, USC could very well find itself in the title game. Especially with the semifinal down the road in Pasadena.

But don’t hold your breath.