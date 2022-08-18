USC Joining The Big Ten Will Cost The PAC-12 A Shocking Amount Of Money

The PAC-12 will take a massive financial hit with USC leaving the conference.

The Trojans and UCLA will officially join the Big Ten in 2024, and the decision has reshaped college football for decades to come.

It’s also caused some serious financial damage to the PAC-12.

USC leaving the PAC-12 will have a huge financial impact on the conference. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

During a University of California Board of Regents meeting Wednesday, it was revealed the PAC-12 will lose $150 million in annual media revenue with the Trojans leaving, according to Stewart Mandel.

This report estimates that USC represented 30 percent of the Pac-12's media rights. New TV deal was estimated at $500M./yr. So USC's departure dropped it to estimated $350M, a loss of $10M per year for UCLA and Cal. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) August 17, 2022

The new media deal had been expected to be worth $500 million. With just USC leaving, the deal will drop to roughly $350 million.

It’s not clear how much UCLA leaving will cost the conference.

How much does USC leaving the PAC-12 impact the conference? (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The financial impact of USC leaving the PAC-12 is also a huge win for the Big Ten. The Trojans and Bruins joining the B1G in a couple years is why the Big Ten’s new media deal is unbelievably big.

USC and UCLA are joining the Big Ten in 2024. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Remember, NBC and CBS are paying roughly $350 million for a single game a week. Not only are those networks only getting one game, neither is going to often end up with the best game.

That belongs to Fox!

Can the PAC-12 survive without USC and UCLA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Big Ten would have had a huge media deal with or without USC and UCLA, but now, things have been taken to a different level.

How will USC do in the Big Ten? (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The PAC-12’s loss is the Big Ten’s gain. As a Wisconsin man, I’m definitely not shedding any tears!