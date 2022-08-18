USC Joining The Big Ten Will Cost The PAC-12 A Shocking Amount Of Money

The PAC-12 will take a massive financial hit with USC leaving the conference.
The Trojans and UCLA will officially join the Big Ten in 2024, and the decision has reshaped college football for decades to come.
It’s also caused some serious financial damage to the PAC-12.
During a University of California Board of Regents meeting Wednesday, it was revealed the PAC-12 will lose $150 million in annual media revenue with the Trojans leaving, according to Stewart Mandel.
The new media deal had been expected to be worth $500 million. With just USC leaving, the deal will drop to roughly $350 million.
It’s not clear how much UCLA leaving will cost the conference.
The financial impact of USC leaving the PAC-12 is also a huge win for the Big Ten. The Trojans and Bruins joining the B1G in a couple years is why the Big Ten’s new media deal is unbelievably big.
Remember, NBC and CBS are paying roughly $350 million for a single game a week. Not only are those networks only getting one game, neither is going to often end up with the best game.
That belongs to Fox!
The Big Ten would have had a huge media deal with or without USC and UCLA, but now, things have been taken to a different level.
The PAC-12’s loss is the Big Ten’s gain. As a Wisconsin man, I’m definitely not shedding any tears!