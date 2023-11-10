USC May Be Targeting Texas Coach For Defensive Coordinator

Videos by OutKick

The USC Trojans are in need of a defensive coordinator after firing Alex Grinch this week, and the replacement rumor mill is already flying.

USC has a brutal 2024 schedule in their first season in the Big Ten and hasn’t had the kind of recruiting success they’ve become accustomed to. After essentially wasting the collegiate career of Caleb Williams and with a tougher conference schedule looming, it’s imperative that head coach Lincoln Riley nail the defensive coordinator hire.

There’s been a number of big names mentioned as obvious candidates, including former Wisconsin Badgers’ defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. But a reporter for one USC-themed site, WeAreSC, believes that the Trojans have already reached out to gauge interest from current Texas Longhorns DC, Pete Kwiatkowski.

Even a quick comparison between the two programs shows Kwiatkowski could make sense for USC, considering the job he’s done in Austin.

AUSTIN, TX – Texas Longhorns assistant coach Pete Kwiatkowski watches action during a game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Texas Longhorns in October at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Can Anyone Transform USC’s Historically Bad Defense?

According to ESPN’s S&P+ advanced metrics ranking system, the USC defense currently ranks 87th. Out of 133 teams.

For anyone who’s watched the Trojans play the past few weeks, even that miserably poor ranking seems high. Against Washington, USC allowed one of the country’s worst rushing teams to go off for 316 yards, with an awe inspiring 7.5 yards per carry.

The Huskies scored on eight of 10 drives, with a tipped ball interception in the USC end zone stopping another potential scoring drive. That came on the heels of allowing 49 points to Cal, a Utah loss with a game-ending field goal helped along by an inexcusable penalty and 26-yard scramble by the Utes pig farmer quarterback.

Not to mention an ugly second half collapse against Colorado and multiple overtime win over Arizona.

Texas, meanwhile, has the 8th ranked defense, according to S&P+. Unsurprisingly, the Longhorns are 8-1 with a road win over Alabama, in which they allowed just 24 points.

It’s hard to imagine the Trojans’ defense getting any worse, but Kwiatkowski would represent a significant upgrade. He also has a connection to current USC athletic director Jennifer Cohen from their shared time at Washington.

A new hire isn’t likely until after the week of conference championships, but there may already be a frontrunner in LA. Assuming Kwiatkowski’s interested, of course.