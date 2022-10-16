USC football fell just short of a win over Utah on Saturday night. The Trojans got up early, but allowed the Utes back into the game and couldn’t hang on to the lead.

Although the final result was not what they wanted, Lincoln Riley‘s offense was on fire. Caleb Williams completed 60% of his passes for 381 yards and five touchdowns without an interception.

On the receiving end, nine different players caught a pass. Mario Williams and Jordan Addison were the stars. The latter, who is the reigning Biletnikoff Award, had seven catches for 106 yards and a touchdown while struggling with an injury.

The former followed Lincoln Riley and transferred from Oklahoma during the offseason. He had a team-high 145 yards on four catches.

USC WR Mario Williams is also the perfect example of why kids should not specialize in one sport too early.

Williams, who also plays centerfield for the baseball team, was a four-star receiver recruit. He was also a blue-chip recruit on the diamond and plans to keep his options open for going pro.

In the past, Williams has talked about how playing baseball has helped him on the gridiron. Specifically, he mentioned that his ability to track the ball over his shoulder in the outfield is directly transferrable to his ability to do so as a wide receiver.

That was on full display on Saturday night as Williams caught a really nice over-the-shoulder ball for a big gain. His quarterback put it on the money, but it was not an easy catch by any means.

#USC WR Mario Williams, who also plays centerfield for the Trojans, said one of the most transferable skills he takes from baseball to football is tracking the ball over his shoulder. Certainly can see that skill with this catch. pic.twitter.com/Ti0vUt1iLy — Ava Brand (@avabssports) October 16, 2022

In a world where many parents are forcing their children to pick one sport at a young age and focus only on excelling in that one sport, Williams is the perfect counter-argument. His pass-catching skills directly correlate to his time in the outfield.

Play multiple sports. Be a well-rounded athlete. It will make you better.