USC Legend Claims He Was Once Given A Bag Containing A Shocking Amount Of Money

Former USC running back LenDale White apparently had plenty of cash while in college.

White was part of a dynamic backfield featuring Reggie Bush and by the time he left the Trojans, he had a pair of national title rings and some gaudy stats.

Well, those accomplishments didn’t come cheap. It turns out he was getting paid big amounts to play for the Trojans.

“Maybe, about $150,000 … This is all just cash. Rubber bands,” White said on the “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast when asked the most money ever got in a bag.

He also claimed that when he moved into his place in Los Angeles, a bag of cash was just sitting there waiting for him, and he apparently knew nothing about it ahead of time.

LenDale White found a duffle bag filled with 150K cash in his USC apartment when he moved in.



Some guys just have all the luck… @BussinWTB @ChevyTrucks pic.twitter.com/XZNSzwgibN — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 25, 2022

LenDale White played long before the NIL era.

Players get handed lots of money all the time these days. Now, athletes are allowed to profit off their name, image and likeness.

However, as we all know, that wasn’t always the case. In fact, for the vast majority of college sports history, the NCAA dropped the hammer on anyone taking money.

That’s why it all had to happen under the table. Instead of Instagram ads, players were handed duffel bags with cash.

In LenDale White’s case, he got at least one bag containing $150,000.

LenDale White was a star for USC. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Now matter how much LenDale White was paid during his time with the Trojans, he was worth every single penny. By the time he left for the NFL, he had 3,159 rushing yards and 52 rushing touchdowns in three seasons. He also had another three receiving TDs.

The man was an absolute star, and if that means he needed the price of a very fancy car to get it done, so be it. It was absolutely money well spent by the USC boosters.

USC legend LenDale White says he took money while playing at USC. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

The good news for players now is there’s no more secrecy. They can get paid and be open about it. Welcome to the new era of college sports.