Drone Delays USC/Colorado Beatdown

An idiot flying a drone delayed USC’s Friday night slaughter of Colorado.

The Trojans boat raced the Buffaloes to the tune 55-17, and the only thing that was apparently capable of stopping Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley was an unauthorized drone flying over LA Memorial Coliseum before the action got started.

An unauthorized drone is flying over the Coliseum for USC-Colorado, so we are now officially in a drone delay. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) November 12, 2022

Eventually, the drone was dealt with and both teams were able to get play underway so Williams could unleash an unreal beatdown on Colorado.

It’s not clear how the drone was stopped, but somebody successfully got it out of the way so the game could start.

Let's get it started (after a drone delay) 🤷 pic.twitter.com/GjP15ItJaP — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) November 12, 2022

Anyone who forces a college football game to be delayed in any fashion should be dealt with in the harshest way allowed under the law.

We only get a handful of games every season. Every team only gets 12 regular season matchups. If you’re going to disrupt and ruin one, you should have the book thrown at you.

USC/Colorado game delayed because of a drone. The Trojans earned a huge 55-17 win. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Should we start surrounding stadiums with anti-drone technology and SAM sites? I’m not going to rule it out. We fire some patriot missiles at incoming drones, and people will learn real quick we don’t play games when it comes to college football.

If the Potomac River in Washington D.C. can be stacked with missile systems, we can do the same to stop drones from ruining America’s greatest sport.

Should patriot missiles protect college football games from drones? What can be done to stop drones ruining games? (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

People are at the game to enjoy time with family and friends and support their teams. Nobody has time for delays because of some moron with a drone. Shoot it down and keep everything moving.