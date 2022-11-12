Drone Delays USC/Colorado Beatdown

An idiot flying a drone delayed USC’s Friday night slaughter of Colorado.
The Trojans boat raced the Buffaloes to the tune 55-17, and the only thing that was apparently capable of stopping Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley was an unauthorized drone flying over LA Memorial Coliseum before the action got started.
Eventually, the drone was dealt with and both teams were able to get play underway so Williams could unleash an unreal beatdown on Colorado.
It’s not clear how the drone was stopped, but somebody successfully got it out of the way so the game could start.
Drones interrupting college football games can’t be tolerated.
Anyone who forces a college football game to be delayed in any fashion should be dealt with in the harshest way allowed under the law.
We only get a handful of games every season. Every team only gets 12 regular season matchups. If you’re going to disrupt and ruin one, you should have the book thrown at you.
Should we start surrounding stadiums with anti-drone technology and SAM sites? I’m not going to rule it out. We fire some patriot missiles at incoming drones, and people will learn real quick we don’t play games when it comes to college football.
If the Potomac River in Washington D.C. can be stacked with missile systems, we can do the same to stop drones from ruining America’s greatest sport.
People are at the game to enjoy time with family and friends and support their teams. Nobody has time for delays because of some moron with a drone. Shoot it down and keep everything moving.