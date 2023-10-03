Latest College Football Coaching Salary Data Released, Several Guys Aren’t Worth The Money

Videos by OutKick
It certainly pays to be a college football coach at a major program.
The latest coaching salary data has been dumped by USA Today, and a staggering 26 D1 coaches earn at least $6 million a year.
Alabama’s Nick Saban is number one at $11.407 million, Dabo Swinney checks in at second at $10.884 million and Kirby Smart rounds out the top three at $10.705 million.
You can see the entire list of coaches earning at least $6 million annually in Brett McMurphy’s tweet below.
Major college football coaches are pulling down big cash.
While you’ll never hear me knock anyone for getting their money, there are several names on that list that simply don’t make much sense.
Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney and Kirby Smart all deserve the cash they’re getting based on the rings they have, and there’s probably a serious argument to be made that Ryan Day is worth his $10.271 million 2023 salary.
However, there are also some people on that list who are comically overpaid. Jimbo Fisher is 43-22 at Texas A&M and will earn $9.15 million this season. Mel Tucker was earning a shocking $10.01 million before Michigan State fired him following an alleged misconduct scandal, and his record in East Lansing was a mediocre 20-14.
How about Kentucky paying Mark Stoops north of $9 million annually with a career record of 71-59 and two double digit win seasons since 2013. How is that money well-spent?
Another egregious contract is Billy Napier earning $7.27 million this season. His career record in Gainesville is 9-9. He’s making almost a million dollars for every single career win with the Gators.
Even Lane Kiffin’s $9 million salary is a bit questionable. He’s 27-14 in Oxford. Not terrible, but has he really done enough to be paid more than Jim Harbaugh’s $8.25 million salary? Kiffin makes more than Harbaugh, despite never winning an SEC West division title or appearing in the College Football Playoff.
More than anything, the numbers prove that scoring a huge college football contract is just about the greatest job on the planet. Even if a coach gets fired, he almost always ends up getting paid. Some certainly deserve it more than others, but everyone should try to get as much money as possible. Let us know in the comments below who you think is the best bargain and the most over-paid coach.
2 CommentsLeave a Reply
Lane Kiffin continues to be wildly overrated. I’ve never, ever understood the fascination college football and especially ESPN has with him. 27-14, then remove the 9 OOC wins against teams like Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, Mercer, and Tulsa and you get to 18-14. In fact, in the 4 seasons Kiffin has been there, they have beaten TWO ranked OOC opponents: Tulane this year, which was an abysmal team when Kiffin scheduled them, and Indiana in a 2020 COVID bowl year. Then remove the 3 wins against conference trash Vanderbilt and you are down to 15-14. I would have tossed his 2-1 record against Miss State in there, which would have brought him to an even 13-13, but they are a rival so I guess that’s a pass. Even though that rivalry is along the lines of Tennessee-Vanderbilt.
Record against ranked opponents? 6-9. Those “ranked” opponents include Tulane, Indiana, Kentucky, Arkansas, LSU (this year), and A&M. 0-fer against Alabama.
Tracks his 84-47 lifetime record, which again, is comprised of at least 40-50% of his wins coming against intentionally scheduled trash or required conference trash. The guy sells snake oil and CFB teams, especially SEC teams, continue to buy it.
NONE of them are worth the money! Ohio State reportedly had the biggest net “profit” off of its athletics program last year – $8M. That’s it! And only 19 other schools finished in the black on athletics. The average loss on athletics at university campuses – NCAA (Div. I, II and III) and NAIA is about $12M per year.
The whole thing is a crazy FOBO car wreck, with supposedly smart administrators spending tens of millions of dollars chasing … what? An $8M profit at most?
No private business that is losing money would get into a bidding war for a middle manager, which is what these schools are doing with their football and men’s basketball coaches. They’re all bidding against each other, driving the price of mediocrity ever higher even as TV payouts have likely peaked (witness the ESPN layoffs, the Bally Sports regional networks tanking (I’m look at you, Padres), and the Pac-12’s inability to land a TV deal).