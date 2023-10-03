Latest College Football Coaching Salary Data Released, Several Guys Aren’t Worth The Money

Videos by OutKick

It certainly pays to be a college football coach at a major program.

The latest coaching salary data has been dumped by USA Today, and a staggering 26 D1 coaches earn at least $6 million a year.

Alabama’s Nick Saban is number one at $11.407 million, Dabo Swinney checks in at second at $10.884 million and Kirby Smart rounds out the top three at $10.705 million.

You can see the entire list of coaches earning at least $6 million annually in Brett McMurphy’s tweet below.

Highest paid public school coach salaries in 2023 via @USAToday in millions



1 Nick Saban, Bama $11.407

2 Dabo Swinney, Clemson $10.884

3 Kirby Smart, Georgia $10.705

4 Ryan Day, Ohio St $10.271

5 Mel Tucker, Mich St $10.015

6 Brian Kelly, LSU $9.975

7 Jimbo Fisher, A&M $9.150

8… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 3, 2023

While you’ll never hear me knock anyone for getting their money, there are several names on that list that simply don’t make much sense.

Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney and Kirby Smart all deserve the cash they’re getting based on the rings they have, and there’s probably a serious argument to be made that Ryan Day is worth his $10.271 million 2023 salary.

However, there are also some people on that list who are comically overpaid. Jimbo Fisher is 43-22 at Texas A&M and will earn $9.15 million this season. Mel Tucker was earning a shocking $10.01 million before Michigan State fired him following an alleged misconduct scandal, and his record in East Lansing was a mediocre 20-14.

Mel Tucker was earning more than $10 million before Michigan State fired him. He was one of the highest-paid coaches in America. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

How about Kentucky paying Mark Stoops north of $9 million annually with a career record of 71-59 and two double digit win seasons since 2013. How is that money well-spent?

Another egregious contract is Billy Napier earning $7.27 million this season. His career record in Gainesville is 9-9. He’s making almost a million dollars for every single career win with the Gators.

Even Lane Kiffin’s $9 million salary is a bit questionable. He’s 27-14 in Oxford. Not terrible, but has he really done enough to be paid more than Jim Harbaugh’s $8.25 million salary? Kiffin makes more than Harbaugh, despite never winning an SEC West division title or appearing in the College Football Playoff.

Nick Saban is the highest-paid coach in college football. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

More than anything, the numbers prove that scoring a huge college football contract is just about the greatest job on the planet. Even if a coach gets fired, he almost always ends up getting paid. Some certainly deserve it more than others, but everyone should try to get as much money as possible. Let us know in the comments below who you think is the best bargain and the most over-paid coach.