USA Softball’s Former President Accused Of Sex Crimes With Child Under Age Of 14

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced late Tuesday that 61-year-old John Gouveia, the former president of Team USA Softball, was arrested and charged with eight counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 14.

Gouveia was reportedly taken into custody then released on April 14th after posting $250,000 in bail. News of his arrest was not made public until Tuesday, July 5th.

USA Softball and Gouveia worked together from 1991 to 2019, at one point serving as the organization’s president. He was also employed by the Hayward Area Recreation and Park District in Northern California, before retiring in 2016.

Per The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the victim of Gouveia’s sexual abuse was not affiliated with either USA Softball or the Hayward Area Recreation and Park District.

In a statement released Tuesday, USA Softball said, in part: “Law enforcement authorities have stated that the allegations against this individual do not concern any prior role or activities relating to USA Softball. The alleged conduct is contrary to and not aligned with USA Softball’s mission and core values, which include developing and administering the sport while providing the best possible experience for all those involved with the game of softball.

“…USA Softball will not tolerate abuse of any kind in its programs.”

