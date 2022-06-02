USA Soccer World Cup Prep Starts Strong On Field, But Crowd A Concern.

USA Soccer dominated fellow World Cup qualifier Morrocco last night 3-0 in Cincinnati. Chelsea star Christian Pulisic had an excellent 65 minutes for the US that included an assist and drawing a penalty kick. Postgame, he was not shy in voicing his displeasure with the Cincinatti crowd.

“I’m not super happy with the amount of American’s here, however that works out, if I am being completely honest” Pulisic said postgame when interviewed on the ESPN2 broadcast. “But thanks for the ones that did come and the support is always great from them. It’s nice to be back in America and playing again.”

Pre-match Morrocco huddle in front of US and Moroccan fans

Look, this was an international friendly soccer match five and a half months ahead of the World Cup. Yes, it is a constant concern for the US national soccer team that host games like these, and a large number of the foreign countries’ fans will go anywhere to see their team play. But was it really worth our best player making a big deal out of the crowd after a convincing 3-0 win?

The game was dominated by the Red, White and Blue. Christian Pulisic gathered a 50-yard pass and made a quick cross to a streaking Brenden Aaronson who was wide open and netted the first goal. Later in the first, Tim Weah hit a 20yard rocket that blew by the Moroccan keeper to put the US up 2-0 at half.

In the 2nd half, Pulisic again created a goal by driving into the penalty box and getting pulled down for a penalty kick. Haji Wright had been brought on in the 2nd half for his first appearance with team USA and he stepped to the spot and buried the PK for 3-0 lead.

The 3-0 win had a lot of bright spots for the USA. A number of players got their first caps, the front 3 looked dangerous. This team looked composed and in charge. That should be what team USA fans are talking about today, not the crowd.

This win was the first of a four-game stretch for the USMNT during the first two weeks of June. Their next game is in Kansas City against another World Cup qualified team Uruguay on June 5.