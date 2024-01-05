USA Hockey Teaches USWNT A Lesson About Playing For America, Proudly Belts Out National Anthem After Winning World Junior Championship

Videos by OutKick

If you’re going to represent the United States, take a lesson from the fellas on Team USA who represented our nation at the IIHF World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The Americans came into the tournament as the favorites to take the gold medal, and despite a tough game against bronze medalists in Czechia, they played like the prohibitive favorites.

After a semi-final win over Finland, the Americans faced Sweden for the gold medal.

Team USA had a 3-1 lead with seconds to go in the second period. Two goals is the most dangerous lead in hockey, and sure enough, the Swedes lit the lamp late to head to the locker room down by only one goal.

That made things nerve-wracking. At least until Ryan Leonard — a Washington Capitals first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft — scored to extend the league to two again.

And that’s when he decided to blow a kiss to the fans in Gothenburg.

Ryan Leonard with a HUGE insurance goal for Team USA#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/W72NgwO7h6 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 5, 2024

I don’t think that was a “thank you” kiss for that famous Swedish hospitality he and his teammates experienced over the last two weeks. Lots of Swedish meatballs, lutefisk, and lingenberries.

If you missed it, here it is again:

Ryan Leonard kisses Gothenburg goodnight pic.twitter.com/EnPrVUcaXD — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) January 5, 2024

No, that was the kiss of death for the Swedes.

Team USA proudly belted out the “Star-Spangled Banner” after winning gold at the World Junior Championship. (Photo by Bjorn LARSSON ROSVALL / various sources / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by BJORN LARSSON ROSVALL/TT News Agency/TT NYHETSBYRÅN/AFP via Getty Images)

Team USA Showed The USWNT How You’re Supposed To Represent America

The US potted two more goals including an empty-netter to win the gold medal by a score of 6-2.

As for the Swedes — who had a great tournament including a huge win over Canada in the group stage — they didn’t go quietly. With 31 seconds left on the clock, things got heated.

Things are getting heated between USA and Sweden at the end of the Gold Medal game 😳#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/avk1HrOYJ8 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 5, 2024

That little dust-up only led to a bunch of roughing minors for both sides and delayed Team USA’s inevitable victory.

USA HAS DONE IT



Team USA has won Gold at the 2024 #WorldJuniors !! pic.twitter.com/BfhleyYcSV — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 5, 2024

Team USA was fantastic the entire tournament. It was the third time that Team USA went undefeated at the World Juniors. So there was plenty of reason to celebrate.

And celebrate they did. They showed the USWNT how it’s done and belted out the “Star-Spangled Banner” loud and proud.

The American players singing their national anthem together after winning Gold at the #WorldJuniors 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JenCCaVTLO — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 5, 2024

Note the distinct lack of Megan Rapinoe-esque sour looks on their faces. Nope. That’s a group of guys who are proud to wear “USA” across their chests. You love to see it.

Congratulations, fellas!

Now, everyone, say it with me: USA! USA! USA..

