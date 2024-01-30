USA Hockey Mandates Neckguards For Players Under 18 Following Death Of Ex-NHLer Adam Johnson

Videos by OutKick

Come next season, all hockey players under the age of 18 will be mandated to adopt some kind of next protection, according to USA Hockey.

The news comes around three months after the death of ex-NHLer and Minnesota native Adam Johnson who was killed during an EIHL game in October after taking a skate to the neck.

The shocking nature of Johnson’s death highlighted a very real worst-case scenario facing players at every level and opened the discussion of whether or not all players should wear some form of neck protection.

USA Hockey levied its decision over the weekend that all players under 18 will need neckguards. The new mandate will go into effect on August 1. That’s just in time for the 2024-25 season.

Adult players, on the other hand, are being encouraged to adopt neck protection.

Youth hockey players across the United States will be required to wear neckguards next season. (Credit: Scott Ash/Now News Group)

USA Hockey Decision On Neckguards Could Save Lives

“Safety is always at the forefront of our conversations and the action of our Congress today reflected that,” president of USA Hockey Mike Trimboli said in a statement. “We appreciate the significant work done by our Safety and Protective Equipment Committee, led by Dr. Mike Stuart, and the many others who were instrumental in the overall evaluation process.”

Before this decision, neckguards had always been a recommendation but weren’t required. Neck guards aren’t bulletproof by any stretch, but they’re better than nothing.

I don’t think hockey parents will complain too much about having to buy another piece of equipment. Not if it could save a life.

England’s governing body adopted a similar mandate within days of Johnson’s death. However, the Elite Ice Hockey League does not fall under this mandate.

Following the tragic incident, several NHL players have adopted neck protection, including Washington Capitals star TJ Oshie.

