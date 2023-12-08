USA Boxing Inexplicably Encourages Members To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Booster, Hosts Webinar About It

Videos by OutKick

I am a member of USA Boxing. Yes, me. My goal is to fight in a sanctioned boxing match before my 35th birthday and I started training for it earlier this year.

Now, I still haven’t gotten in the ring. I know that up to this point, you thought I was a hero. I still am, I assure you.

Anyway, the point of this story is not about me, even though I spent the first two paragraphs talking about myself. In order to fight in a sanctioned boxing match, you have to join USA Boxing. I have no problem with that. They are the country’s sanctioning body.

USA Boxing competitor trains for an upcoming bout. (Photo credit: Michael Karas-Daily Record / USA Today Network)

Up until today, I had no problems with them. I paid my $65 and they generally send me useful information and promote upcoming events in my area.

However, on Thursday, I received a strange email from USA Boxing.

The subject line, “USA Boxing – Please Join us this Monday!” was innocent enough. So, I clicked on it.

After some pleasantries at the top, they invited me to a webinar. I assumed it would be about, oh I don’t know, boxing?

“We will be discussing the importance of vaccinations this holiday season,” the email reads. “We know many of you will be competing in the Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions, amongst other high caliber events, and we want to share ways on staying healthy to be able to compete at your best.”

Wait, what? Why is USA Boxing hosting webinars about vaccinations? How is getting ANOTHER COVID-19 booster helping me “stay healthy” or “compete at my best”?

USA Boxing sent an email to all of its members inviting them to a webinar that will explain why everyone needs an updated COVID-19 vaccine. (Photos via Getty Images)

Enclosed was a PDF file with more information on the webinar.

“This holiday season before you go over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house, make sure you are up-to-date on your COVID-19 vaccination,” the document says. “Vaccinations continue to be the best way to keep yourself, your loved ones, and your community safe from COVID-19.”

I reached out to the organization with some questions. They have not responded as of yet. Here are the questions:

Although I am a USA Boxing member, I have not yet competed in a sanctioned event. If/when I do compete, am I required to be vaccinated against COVID-19? If so, how many doses or boosters?

The flyer says that getting a COVID-19 vaccine is “the best way to keep yourself, your loved ones, and your community safe from COVID-19.” What data does USA Boxing have that supports this claim?

The webinar is supported by Novavax. Did USA Boxing receive compensation from Novavax for putting on this webinar for members? Is the webinar designed to steer people towards their COVID-19 vaccine?

The newest Pfizer vaccine was only tested on 8 mice before it became available to the public. Was USA Boxing aware of this? Do they still recommend that their members receive this shot as part of their “up-to-date” recommendation on COVID-19 vaccines?

Finally, the booster that is currently available to the public is to protect against a variant of COVID-19 that no longer impacts people. How does USA Boxing consider getting this booster as staying “up-to-date”?

The whole thing struck me as very odd. An organization built around people punching each other in the face thinks the best way to keep myself safe is with a COVID-19 booster? In 2023?

What are we even doing at this point?