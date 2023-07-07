US Women’s Open Golfer Disqualified Thanks To Her Caddie Forgetting A Rule

Videos by OutKick

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap’s first-career U.S. Women’s Open lasted just five holes after she was disqualified from the major due to her caddie forgetting a rather important rule.

Early in the round on Thursday, Vongtaveelap’s caddie was seen using a rangefinder to get yardages. The problem is rangefinders are prohibited at the U.S. Open. She was even par on her round before being DQ’d.

If her caddie used the rangefinder just once, Vongtaveelap wouldn’t have been disqualified. Instead, she would have been handed a two-shot penalty. Unfortunately for her, a USGA rules official said her caddie used the rangefinder “at least a couple times.”

JERSEY CITY, NJ – JUNE 02: Natthakritta Vongtaveelap was disqualified from the US Women’s Open for using a rangefinder. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While most LPGA Tour events allow the use of rangefinders, the U.S. Open is operated by the USGA. They are one of golf’s governing bodies separate from both the LPGA and PGA Tour.

We’ve seen this sort of situation play out on the men’s side as well with Korn Ferry Tour player Zach Williams being disqualified from the Memorial Health Championship for using a rangefinder.

Rangefinders are of course allowed during practice rounds and recreational play. Reaching for the rangefinder to get quick yardage is a habit for players given how much they play and practice. Therefore it’s easy to see how it’s easy to flip that switch and not reach for it.

Rule of thumb here is to take the rangefinder completely out of the bag ahead of tournament play. But with most tournaments allowing them on the women’s circuit, Vongtaveelap and her caddie simply forgot to do so.