US Sportsbooks Are Refunding, Voiding Bills-Bengals Bettors

After the NFL announced Tuesday the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals would not be played this week, most US-based sportsbooks are refunding or voiding bets involving that game.

Here are statements from said sportsbooks:

One of the saddest and scariest moments in recent American sports history occurred in the first quarter of Bills-Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 17.

Buffalo S Damar Hamlin collapsed after tackling Cincinnati WR Tee Higgins. CPR was administered to Hamlin while on the field as both teams gathered around and prayed.

Eventually, Hamlin went to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center’s intensive care unit where he remains at the time of writing. Obviously, Hamlin’s health is of the utmost importance.

Buffalo Bills players look on after teammate Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

However, there are gambling concerns sportsbooks need to address for the Bills-Bengals. Specifically, what happens to the bets for this game?

No makeup date or official conclusion to the Bill-Bengals has been decided by the NFL. OutKick will continue to monitor this situation and provide updates as more details become available.

We send our thoughts and well-wishes to Damar Hamlin, his family and both the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals organizations.

