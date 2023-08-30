US Open Blowout Loss Begs The Question: Is It Time For Venus Williams To Call It Quits?

Videos by OutKick

Tennis great Venus Williams faces the harsh truth that comes to every athlete when they face reality – time stops for no one.

The once-dominant elder Williams sister continues to just be a shell of herself in recent years leading many to wonder if it’s time for her to hang up her tennis racket and call it quits.

On Tuesday, Venus suffered her worst US Open loss ever. Williams would end up making it a quick night on Tuesday at Flushing Meadows’ Arthur Ashe Stadium, after being eliminated 6-1, 6-1 to Belgium’s Greet Minnen.

Venus Williams classic moment in press



“What will be the decisive factor in when you choose what you do next?”



Venus: “Well I wouldn’t tell you. So.. I don’t know why you’re asking” 😂



We’re so lucky to still have this legend around. Never change, V. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5OJywfp6sA — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 30, 2023

ONLY VENUS WILLIAMS KNOWS WHEN SHE’LL STOP PLAYING… OR DOES SHE?

Her US Open loss comes just a month after being knocked out of Wimbledon in the first round. Last year she was also eliminated in the US Open in the first round. Last week she was forced out of a local Cleveland tournament with a knee injury.

“You should always go for your dreams,” Williams told reporters after the match. “For me, I haven’t had a lot of chances to play this year or last year. The key for me is to just stay healthy and gain some momentum.”

That comment alone shows that Williams may be blinded to the truth at hand. Like a boxer getting into the ring past their prime or a pitcher getting shelled on the mound when his fast ball simply isn’t there anymore, it’s almost becoming sad to see Venus continuing to go out and lose the way she has. Some of Venus’ fans will say that “so and so played till they were 45!” as if that somehow has anything to do with Venus herself.

Venus Williams’ 100th US Open match 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/cETKwcEBdq — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) August 30, 2023

VENUS ISN’T THE SAME AS SHE ONCE WAS

Very rarely do athletes get to leave at the top of their sport – only a handful ever do. Hell, look at Tom Brady retiring only to then unretire before retiring again.

Could Venus have a Rocky-type resurgence? I mean, sure anything is possible… until it likely isn’t. And between her age, her lack of mobility and injury history, Venus Williams is unfortunately going to have a tough decision to make.

Tuesday’s loss came on what was Venus 356 career Grand Slam match, trailing only her sister Serena who has 423 in the Open Era.

The question is… how many more will Venus have?