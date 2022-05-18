US Men’s Soccer Team Agrees To Pay Cut

Clay Travis discussed the recent agreement equalizing pay between both the U.S. Men’s and Women’s Soccer Team, emphasizing that the reason for this is due to the Men’s Team agreeing to be paid less.

“FIFA prize money overwhelmingly rewards male soccer teams compared to women’s [teams],” Travis said.

The OutKick founder believes that around the world, the men’s teams’ television rights are ultimately more valuable than the women’s because the male teams are watched more.

Additionally, Travis noted that here in the United States, “it is a sign of American exceptionalism that we care so much about women’s soccer.”

Watch Clay Travis’ full take here: