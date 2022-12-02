Uruguayan Players Go Ballistic On Refs, Grab One Following World Cup Exit

Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0 in its final World Cup group stage game on Friday. They were eliminated from the tournament after South Korea stunned Portugal, 2-1, with a stoppage-time goal. A number of Uruguayan players went after the refs, and even put their hands on them, after the final whistle.

Uruguay looked to be into the knockout stage of the World Cup with around 10 minutes left in its match against Ghana.

The South Korea – Portugal game was taking place at the same time. When it was announced South Korea had taken a late 2-1 lead, Uruguay had to press for a third goal to win the goal differential tiebreaker with South Korea.

That third goal never came, and after a late shout for a penalty that wasn’t awarded, a number of Uruguayan players went after the referees.

Players followed the officials into the tunnel, and Diego Godin was seen grabbing an official as well.

In total, two Uruguayan players were shown a yellow card after the final whistle.

Uruguay players follow the game officials into the tunnel after the final whistle pic.twitter.com/bVCIXKM2RW — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 2, 2022

While embarrassing and classless from the Uruguayan players, this isn’t exactly an uncommon scene in soccer. Players get in the face and shout at referees during games, it’s practically accepted. But touching the official is certainly over the line.

Uruguay’s Luis Suarez cries as his side is eliminated from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images)

Uruguay opened its 2022 World Cup with a surprising 0-0 draw against South Korea before losing 2-0 to Portugal in its second match.

Portugal topped Group H despite its loss to South Korea on Friday. Ghana finished at the bottom of the group.