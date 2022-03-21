Urban Meyer Supposedly Wasn’t Aware Of Some NFL Stars

New reports have come out about Urban Meyer‘s short time as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and they paint a picture of the dysfunction within the franchise.

The Athletic‘s Jayson Jenks and Mike Sando published the report, which shines a light on different aspects of the situation.

Meyer said he conducted a six-month deep dive on the NFL, but The Athletic reports that multiple sources said the former head coach was unfamiliar with star players around the league, including 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel, Seahawks safety Jamal Adams and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year.

“Who’s this 99 guy on the Rams?” Meyer asked one staffer during the season, according to a source. “I’m hearing he might be a problem for us.”

The report details that not long after veteran receiver John Brown signed with the Jaguars as a free agent, he ran the wrong route in practice. Brown, who is from Florida, and rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence ran through the route again after practice, and Meyer walked up to the pair.

“Hey, Trevor, you’ve got to slow it down for him,” Meyer said, according to sources, per The Athletic. “These boys from the South, their transcripts ain’t right.”

The former head coach seemed to have crossed the line from tough and obsessive win-at-all-costs to belittling, demeaning and leading by fear.

“The most toxic environment I’ve ever been a part of,” a veteran member of the football operations staff said. “By far. Not even close.”

Shortly after former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo accused Meyer of kicking him during warmups and saying, “Hey dipshit, make your fucking kicks.” Meyer was fired for cause on Dec. 15.

Meyer admitted in an interview with OutKick’s Dan Dakich that he made contact with Lambo but denied kicking him.

“You know when you come out and say there was a player kicked… That's not true. That’s not true at all.” – @CoachUrbanMeyer@dandakich talks to #UrbanMeyer on what it means to push as a coach in 2021, taking responsibility, and owning what you DID, and DID NOT do! pic.twitter.com/VXNBQGifvX — OutKick (@Outkick) January 24, 2022

The Athletic full report can be read here.

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner.

Signup for OutKick VIP by clicking here, and keep up with all OutKick’s latest betting info by clicking here and following OutKick Bets on Twitter.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free for up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

FanDuel Sportsbook is giving all new users an instant bonus of $150 when they sign up and place a bet during the 2022 men’s NCAA basketball tournament — bet $5 on any team during the tournament and you’ll automatically get $150 in site credit . New users can read more about this bonus and ock in this offer by clicking this link.