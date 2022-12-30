Urban Meyer is a big fan of Georgia QB Stetson Bennett.

Bennett has taken the college football world by storm since last season, and he’ll attempt to win his second straight national title starting this weekend.

The former Ohio State coach and three-time national champion likes what he sees out of the Georgia passer.

Urban Meyer praises Stetson Bennett. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

“Stetson Bennett is the most underrated player in college football. You watch him, he’s good. What I love about the kid is he’s 27-3 as a starter. There’s going to be a name attached to him for the rest of his lifetime and that’s winner, which I think is the most important label you can have,” Meyer told OutKick’s great Dan Dakich on “Don’t @ Me.”

Meyer also added that he likes the fact Bennett carries himself with a little “swagger.” Check out his full comments below.

Urban Meyer likes what he sees out of Stetson Bennett.

When it comes to college football, Urban Meyer knows what he’s talking about, and he’s definitely correct with his analyzes of Stetson Bennett.

The Georgia QB is a gamer, gutsy and as Meyer point out, he’s a winner. At the end of the day, the last one is truly the only one that matters.

Now, Stetson Bennett will take the field Saturday night against Urban Meyer’s former team. It should be a fun one.

Urban Meyer praises Stetson Bennett. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

You can catch the game starting at 8:00 EST on ESPN. OutKick will keep you up to date with all necessary game information and highlights.

