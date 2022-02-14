in NFL, OKTC, Politics

Urban Meyer Spent Super Bowl With Former President Donald Trump

1 Comment

Videos by OutKick

Urban Meyer’s most recent viewing of a Bengals game likely had a much different post-game feel than the last time he witnessed Cincinnati play. Rather than snatching bottoms, Meyer was grabbing headlines.

Meyer, the unemployed former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, watched the Super Bowl alongside former President Donald Trump, as a guest of 45’s Super Bowl bash.

Meyer, 57, and his wife Shelley, were anything but wallflowers at the party. They were seated alongside Trump at the former president’s Palm Beach golf club.

Trump’s bash included a marching band greeting guests as they arrived, a customized “Trump” turf that welcomed party goers, “45” flags and a giant Super Bowl LVI 2022 yard sign.

Event staffers were also dressed in referee’s uniforms. No word on the menu, but chances are Trump International Golf Club didn’t feature the staples of each team’s city. Meaning, Meyer and the other guests probably didn’t have the misfortune of feasting on Skyline chili while watching Aaron Donald chew up the Bengals’ offensive game plan. Based on Trump’s preferences, McDonalds probably had a real shot of making the menu though.

One confirmed dessert at Trump’s bash: Bengals and Rams themed cookies. Fortunately for Meyer, that’s one cookie jar his hand can be caught inside of.

 

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF

 

Aaron DonaldCincinnati BengalsFormer President Donald TrumpSuper Bowl LVIUrban Meyer

Written by Anthony Farris

Anthony is a former high school basketball intramural champion who played a leading role in creating two offspring. He spends his weekends hoping for an MTV Rock N' Jock revival.

Follow him on twitter @OhioAF

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here