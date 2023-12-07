UPenn President Liz Magill Tries To Apologize For Not Condemning Genocide And Fails Miserably

Videos by OutKick

University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill released a pathetic ‘apology’ video after comments she made during a Congressional testimony where she refused to condemn students calling for the genocide of Jews as being detrimental and in violation of the University’s code of conduct.

In the more than two-minute desperate PR attempt at undoing irrevocable damage to the University’s reputation (as well as her own), Magill claimed that she wasn’t paying attention to the word ‘genocide’ despite repeatedly being asked about it during the hearing.

Magill is now facing calls for her resignation – especially since she NEVER actually says she’s sorry or apologizes in it!

To make matters worst, her words come across as shallow due to the fact that she is clearly reading from a teleprompter (and doing a bad job with it) as if it’s some sort of damn iPhone Notes App. If this is how Penn teaches public relations and I’m a student there I am immediately transferring elsewhere because this was an absolute crap show.

This pathetic PR clean up attempt by @Penn shockingly took over 24 hours to try to fix the moral depravity of the answers under oath yesterday. And there was not even an apology. By the way, the questions were asked over and over and over again. No statement will fix what the… https://t.co/eETggoBWsl — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 7, 2023

“There was a moment during yesterday’s congressional hearing on antisemitism when I was asked if a call for the genocide of Jewish people on our campus would violate our policies. In that moment, I was focused on our university’s long-standing policies aligned with the U.S. Constitution, which says that speech alone is not punishable,” President Magill said during her Twitter video.

“I was not focused on, but I should have been, on the irrefutable fact that a call for genocide of Jewish people is a call for some of the most terrible violence human beings can perpetrate,” she continued.

Throughout the video the Penn President goes on to talk about the importance of the First Amendment and free speech. However ironically enough, her Twitter post and video TURNED OFF the comments! Funny how that worked out, isn’t it? So much for having an open dialogue about the situation!

Here’s the original clip. Smirk and all. pic.twitter.com/P0GX6lftx9 — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) December 7, 2023

On Wednesday, Magill was repeatedly asked by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik if students calling for the genocide of Jews would be considered hate speech or if it violated the school’s code of conduct.

“It is a context-dependent decision,” Magill responded.

When further pressed and even given a chance to save herself, Magill sounded even more clueless and frankly dangerous by saying that “if the speech becomes conduct, it can be harassment.”

A flabbergasted Stefanik screamed back “Conduct meaning… committing the act of genocide?!”

The exchange is truly wild:

CALLS FOR HER RESIGNATION

Perhaps what made the testimony even worse was the fact that Magill is smirking throughout it. She comes across as an elitist, a holier-than-thou, a University President who is better than everyone else!

Magill thought she was being cute and witty with her response while pandering to anti-Semites.

The only person she played is herself, as even the White House has condemned her asinine comments. A petition with more than 15,000 signatures has now called for her resignation while Penn’s board will soon decide if her comments, or lack thereof are grounds for being removed from her position.