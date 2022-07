Clay Travis joined ‘America’s Newsroom’ to discuss UPenn nominating transgender swimmer Lia Thomas as NCAA Woman of the year.

The OutKick founder said, “this is a culmination of a direct and existential threat to women’s athletics, which is fundamentally unfair and needs to be rectified.”

“Otherwise, every women’s sport is going to have the same issue that swimming has right now,” Travis continued.

Watch Clay Travis’ full take here: