“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” looks like it might be one of the best movies of 2022.

The Apple film starring Zac Efron, Bill Murray and Russell Crowe tells the insane true story of Chick Donohue sneaking into Vietnam to hand out some beers.

Yes, you read that sentence correctly. In real life, Donohue snuck into Vietnam to hand out beers to the boys fighting the communists.

It feels like America is eager for content that makes us proud of the red, white and blue. People want to believe in this countries greatness.

That’s why “Top Gun: Maverick” absolutely destroyed the competition at the box office. It focused on just being a badass movie about fighter jet pilots, and fans responded accordingly.

Now, Efron and Crowe will star in “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” about an American patriot bringing (hopefully) cold beer to the boys fighting like hell in Vietnam.

No matter your thoughts on the war in Vietnam, I think all reasonable people can agree a feel good story about an epic beer run to boost morale is pretty awesome.

You can disagree with the war and recognize a great story when you see one. Two things can be true at once.

Zac Efron stars in “The Greatest Beer Run Ever.” (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jnWSZC25MPs)

You can check out “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” starting September 30 in theaters and on Apple TV+. As a fan of America and history, I’ll 100% be checking it out. Also, if you’re looking for some great pro-USA content, this is a great time to jump into OutKick’s American Joyride.