UNLV Hires Former SEC Head Coach

Barry Odom is the new football coach at UNLV.

The Rebels announced Tuesday night that the former Missouri head coach has agreed to a deal with the program.

Odom will make $1.75 million in 2023 and 2024 with slight bumps up to $2.25 million in 2027, according to Rivals.

He had been making $1.85 million as the defensive coordinator of Arkansas this season. That means he had to agree to a slight pay cut in order to take over the Rebels, but at least he’s a head coach again.

UNLV hires Barry Odom. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Snagging Barry Odom is also a pretty solid hire for the UNLV Rebels. He went 25-25 in four seasons as the head coach of the Missouri Tigers.

He was the very definition of average after finishing with a .500 record after several seasons in Columbia.

Barry Odom went 25-25 during his time at Missouri. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Now, he’s headed to the MWC to run the UNLV Rebels. Historically, the Rebels haven’t been a program with super high expectations.

If Odom can win seven to eight games a year, he can probably coach there as long as he wants.

Barry Odom is a head coach again after being hired by UNLV. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

No matter what, Barry Odom is, once again, a head college football coach. Now, it’s time to find out what he can do with the Rebels.