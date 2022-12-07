UNLV Hires Former SEC Head Coach

Barry Odom is the new football coach at UNLV.
The Rebels announced Tuesday night that the former Missouri head coach has agreed to a deal with the program.
Odom will make $1.75 million in 2023 and 2024 with slight bumps up to $2.25 million in 2027, according to Rivals.
He had been making $1.85 million as the defensive coordinator of Arkansas this season. That means he had to agree to a slight pay cut in order to take over the Rebels, but at least he’s a head coach again.
Snagging Barry Odom is also a pretty solid hire for the UNLV Rebels. He went 25-25 in four seasons as the head coach of the Missouri Tigers.
He was the very definition of average after finishing with a .500 record after several seasons in Columbia.
Now, he’s headed to the MWC to run the UNLV Rebels. Historically, the Rebels haven’t been a program with super high expectations.
If Odom can win seven to eight games a year, he can probably coach there as long as he wants.
No matter what, Barry Odom is, once again, a head college football coach. Now, it’s time to find out what he can do with the Rebels.