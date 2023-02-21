UNLV Defensive Lineman Ryan Keeler Dead: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

UNLV defensive lineman Ryan Keeler passed away Monday, sources around the program confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. No cause of death has been cited.

Rebels running back Aidan Robbins relayed the tragic news via his Instagram Stories late Monday.

UNLV defensive lineman Ryan Keeler has died, people close to the program confirmed to the Review-Journal on Monday.https://t.co/i5bnZ81Mgc — Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) February 21, 2023

Robbins posted two photos of Keeler, with one caption reading, “God rest your beautiful soul … love you for life boy.”

Keeler previously played at Rutgers before entering the transfer portal April 30, 2022, and joining the Rebels. The 6-foot-6, 275 lb. sophomore played in recorded eight tackles and one sack in two games last season.

Now-fired Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo touted Keeler’s versatility and effort throughout training camps.

“We’re getting a chance to see some guys,” Arroyo said, via the Review-Journal. “It’s not what you’d like to do, obviously, in a situation where you have all your guys rolling, but it was good to see Ryan get in there and mix it up.”

