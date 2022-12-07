University of Virginia & NCAA Grant Some Football Players Additional Year Of Eligibility For Games Canceled Because Of Slain Teammates

Because of the tragic shooting that killed three Virginia football players, the team canceled the final two games on its schedule. Because of that, the school has granted select players an extra year of eligibility, should they elect to take it.

Christopher Darnell Jones, a former Virginia football player himself, is accused of the murders of his former teammates Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry. Two other people, including football player Mike Hollins, suffered injuries.

The heinous act occurred on Monday, Nov. 14 and the school subsequently canceled the team’s Saturday home game against Coastal Carolina. They later canceled the final game on the schedule, a trip to face in-state rival Virginia Tech.

Virginia basketball players honor the slain Virginia football players with custom shirts. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The game against Coastal Carolina was scheduled to be “Senior Day” where the team would honor its seniors in the final home game of the season. Those seniors will now be given an extra season of eligibility according to “The Daily Progress.”

Virginia’s athletic director, Carla Williams, told the newspaper that the NCAA granted the request filed by the school.

Seven players on the Virginia football roster saw their college eligibility end this season; those players can take advantage of the waiver.

However, two of the players — Billy Kemp IV and Anthony Johnson — have declared for the NFL Draft.

Virginia finished 3-7 on the season.