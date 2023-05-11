University Of Utah Diver Charged With Rape Reportedly Flees To Canada

Videos by OutKick

A college diver for the University of Utah has left the country after realizing he was being investigated for — and eventually charged with — raping a female student.

According to the Daily Mail, 19-year-old Benjamin Dennis Kai Smyth traveled to his native Canada after being charged with the attack, which is alleged to have occurred last August.

According to police, Smyth ignored multiple attempts from the victim that she didn’t wish to engage in sex with him. Authorities say he “pushed her shoulders to the floor” while she screamed, “No.”

Police spoke to Smyth about the incident. At first, he reportedly denied knowing the accuser. However, his story eventually changed, and he admitted to having sex with the victim. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, court documents indicate that Smyth acknowledged that he was aware the woman was in pain during the incident.

Days later, police arrived at Smyth’s dorm to serve him with a temporary protective order. However, the sophomore had already left.

A private investigator later told police that Smyth left the country upon realizing he was under investigation.

University Of Utah Athletics Has Released A Statement While Smyth Is Facing Multiple Charges

Smyth is currently facing one count of rape, one count of forcible sodomy, and one count of sexual abuse. Those first two charges are first-degree felonies. This means, if convicted, Smyth could be facing 5 years to life behind bars.

Prosecutors are asking that when apprehended Smyth be denied bail since he has already fled once. They also say Smyth maintains “a list of women he has sex with and shares the list with people to show off and ‘feed his ego.’”

“On February 16 we were made aware of a serious allegation involving a member of our men’s swimming and diving program,” it reads. The statement went on to reveal that Smyth had been suspended from team activities since February 20.

Smyth’s name no longer appears on the swimming and diving team roster posted shown on the athletic department’s website.

“We take matters of this type very seriously, and have continued to monitor the situation,” the statement continued. “We will not have further comment as this matter proceeds through the legal process.”

