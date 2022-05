University of South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer joined OutKick 360 to discuss NCAA governance, Oklahoma transfer QB Spencer Rattler, coaching strides from year 1 to year 2, and much more. Watch the full interview of Jonathan Hutton and Chad Withrow with Coach Beamer in the video below.

