University of North Texas Soccer Player Olivia Klein Makes Her Debut, Jim Harbaugh Vs. Dunk Tank & Bill Burr Is A Genius

Thanks to technology, this post will go live today as I’m on a flight to Birmingham for a Morning Screencaps summit

Here I am at 9:08 ET Thursday night writing Screencaps with a 5:30 a.m. flight out of Detroit and all I keep thinking is ‘How did I get here?’

It’s actually on my notes to go over when I get down to Birmingham to give my little speech on the rise of Screencaps and how this simple idea of bringing people a roundup of fun to get their days started has turned into me being summoned to Birmingham.

And the readers who have emailed to say they’re stopping by Back 40 in downtown Birmingham THIS Saturday at 3 p.m. are fired up. This has to be the first time in the history of this country that people in the south are fired up to have a very ordinary guy from Ohio come hang with them for 36 hours.

I’m used to going on SEC message boards and finding the threads on hatred for those of us in the north and everything we stand for. Screencaps readers from the south have been just the opposite.

Honestly, Screencaps could be just what this country needs to bring it together.

And we start that reunification THIS Saturday. Let’s have a beer! Stop out.

Rich G. asked for Masters help and now my inbox is filled up with messages

I want those of you who emailed with advice for Rich to know that I’m forwarding the messages in stages because Rich will be overwhelmed. I didn’t count, but there have to be 50 messages. It’s insane. The leader in the clubhouse for expert analysis of Augusta is a local police officer who has worked the tournament for 31 years.

That’s just how deep the Screencaps readership is these days.

Folks, if you have a question about life, send it in. There are heavy-hitter lurkers just waiting to help out.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Grand Rapids Wiffle ball story follow-up

• Ben B. in Grand Rapids, MI writes:

I’ve been a Screencaps reader since its inception but have never been compelled to email you until today. Thanks to Kenn for sharing the story of Mission Field Wiffle Ball Tournament. Both of my sons- Cameron (11) and Jack (8) played in it this year. It was Jack’s first time playing and Cameron’s fourth. Their teams actually played each other on Tuesday which was a fun experience for my wife and I to witness. Jack struck out Cameron with the bases loaded!!



The event is one of a kind, I can’t say enough great things about the Augustyns and their generosity. Not only putting on the tournament (for free), serving food and sno cones (for free), but also allowing random neighborhood kids to use the field pretty much any time.



Attached are some pics of my son’s teams- Lil Banana’s (Jack), Dumb & Dumber (Cameron).



Thank you for Screencaps, it is my daily dose of entertainment and sanity!

Fellas, I might need to see this in-person next summer. I need to set an alert in my phone to make the drive north to see these kids battle it out. And what a great job with the Bananas team name. I assume that is a tribute to the best damn minor league franchise in the United States — the Savannah Bananas.

Great job, kids.

• Don B. writes on Thursday Screencaps Wiffle ball story:

I will keep this short. God Bless Mark & Julie Augustyn.

Keep up the great work with Screencaps. Best site on the internet.

The dumb ESPYs

• An anonymous emailer who has a track record with Screencaps writes:

Just read Burack’s article, I work for an ABC affiliate.

For household ratings, in prime time, it beat 1 program, 1, it rated a .8 and the show it beat was a .76, and I am pretty sure it was a re-run.

Nobody cares about this trash show at all. I tried to steer my clients out of it because Judge Jerry does nearly the same ratings.

What a virtue-signaling, pandering trash telecast!

A Dale tale

• Bill H. thought us Dale Earnhardt fans could use some reading material heading into the weekend.

Click!

And with that, let’s get rolling. I need to catch a ride to Brandon B.’s office and then the Screencaps summit can get started. Time to stuff my suitcase with TNML stickers to spread across the south.

Have a great weekend…I’ll have Screencaps Lite for Saturday morning with Birmingham updates. Stay tuned.

Numbers from :

Interesting facts…

-The top 3 selling vehicles are all trucks (F-Series, Silverado, Ram).

-8 out of top 10 are trucks or SUVs (only Toyota Camry & Honda Civic are not).

-The top-selling EV nationally is the Tesla Model Y.

-The top 5 selling vehicles in Alaska are all trucks. — Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) July 21, 2022

