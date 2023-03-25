University Of Maryland Will Offer ‘Anti-Black Racism’ Minor

Videos by OutKick

Math and science are overrated. So the University of Maryland has a better idea.

Starting this fall, UM will offer students a minor in “Anti-Black Racism.” It’s part of the school’s initiative to build upon the state’s “legacy of racial equity and social justice.”

The Anti-Black Racism Initiative (ABRI) began in 2020. It hopes to create “lasting change” by shining a light on the African-American experience and dismantling systematic racism and white supremacy.

But the University of Maryland isn’t the only school doing this. A quick Google of “anti-black racism” brings up curricula from countless universities, including Pittsburgh, Harvard, UConn, UCLA, Stanford, and NYU — just to name a few.

But it feels like these institutions are doing more harm than good.

School officials want to “position the the University of Maryland as a leading anti-Black racist institution.”

Minoring in “anti-black racism” kind of makes it sound like you are learning to be an anti-black racist. But we’ll look past that because I have some questions.

First, who are these classes really for?

If you are, in fact, a raging, pointy-hood wearing, anti-black racist, you’re probably not going to enroll in this minor. These classes aren’t going to open anyone’s eyes to the dangers of white supremacy. They’re just going to be full of woke professors and woke students patting each other on the back for being morally superior to everyone else. In their eyes, anyway.

Second, who is paying for this?

If you’re wondering why many Americans don’t want to “forgive” student debt, look no further than Maryland’s anti-black racism classes.

According to the UM website, the average cost of attendance for a Maryland resident is around $31,000 per year. It’s around $60,000 for non-residents. That’s a lot of dough to learn essentially nothing.

And what exactly does one do with that major or minor? I don’t think a lot of jobs are specifically looking for people who specialize in not being a racist. More than likely, graduates will go on to become screeching activists who demand the American taxpayer handle their mountain of student debt.

And finally, what good is this really doing?

The more we push the racial gap, the wider it gets.

Just last week, a Loyola University professor published her “research” that concluded organized pantries are rooted in “racist social structures.”

On Monday, the New York City teachers union is hosting a seminar on the “harmful effects of whiteness.”

That’s what kids are learning in school now?

And let’s not forget the time high-performing students lost out on scholarships in the name of “equity.”

Civil rights activists fought hard to end segregation in schools, and now some educators and lawmakers are trying to create another divide — under the guise of “equity and inclusion.”

While these “anti-racist” educational initiatives claim to combat prejudice, they actually encourage discrimination. They separate people into two categories: oppressors and victims. And the only distinguishing factor? Skin color.

It all feels pretty racist to me.