University of Cincinnati professor Melanie Nipper’s file will not be blemished for failing a student who used the term “biological women.” Her reprimand has been overturned, but she must still adhere to additional training requirements and oversight by her department head.

Student Olivia Krolczyk was failed by Nipper, who teaches gender studies. Her paper was on the history of rights and opportunities that women have had in athletics.

Within the paper, she used the term “biological women.” Nipper acknowledged that the work was solid, but gave Krolcyzk a zero for the assignment.

Her professor issued the failure due to her belief that the term “biological women” is exclusionary. Krolczyk said that Nipper told her to “reassess (her) topic and edit it to focus on women’s rights (not just “females”)” so that it could be regraded.

The student spoke out against the decision back in June.

The school later ordered Nipper to take free speech training because of the incident.

Nipper is required to complete training about the university’s free speech policy. She must then submit all syllabi to the head of the Department of Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at the University of Cincinnati for review and approval “at least two weeks prior to the beginning of classes.”

However, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Nipper’s reprimand will be removed from her personnel file. The reprimand was issued on June 14.

It was issued by the University of Cincinnati’s department head.

The Cincinnati Enquirer obtained a copy of the reprimand, which read in part:

The reprimand directs adjunct instructor Melanie Nipper to complete training about UC’s free speech policy and submit her syllabi for the coming school year to her department head […] Please note that this is to be considered a formal reprimand for your actions. A copy of this letter will be placed in your permanent records. It is also understood that any other violations of UC policy may be subject to further disciplinary actions up to and including termination. You are reminded that as an unrepresented, unclassified ‘at will’ employee your employment may be terminated with or without cause. — Nipper’s formal reprimand

Nipper filed an appeal request and met with administrators on the university campus in response to the reprimand. She argued that failing the student was not in violation of the school’s free speech policy. The University of Cincinnati then decided that the reprimand was “issued in error.”

Krolczyk is infuriated by the decision and issued the following statement:

Professor Melanie Nipper is not a victim. After making the decision to fail me for for using the term “biological women” while writing about the very true fact that men are taking opportunities away from women in athletics, she has attempted to make herself look like the victim… — Olivia Krolczyk (@oliviakrolczyk_) July 6, 2023

The University of Cincinnati has not responded to a request for comment at this time.