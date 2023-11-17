Unidentified Drone Appears At M&T Bank Stadium, Halting TNF Primetime Game

Ravens coach John Harbaugh must be getting tips from his brother on this espionage stuff.

A drone interrupted Thursday Night Football action as the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals game started sizzling!

Thursday night’s game briefly halted in the second quarter after a random drone appeared overhead at M&T Bank Stadium. One thing’s for sure: poor Al Michaels probably thought we were getting invaded.

The Amazon Video broadcast briefly featured the unidentified flying object. The shot appeared before a commercial break.

It’s been a turbulent game, so the drone made a little bit of sense while also making zero sense. Play quickly resumed, which only means that M&T Stadium security shot it out of the air like the Chinese Spy Balloon. The drone’s fate remains doubtful.

Seconds before the drone shot, cameras focused on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as he struggled to throw footballs on the sideline.

The Bengals announced Burrow as ‘out’ for the remainder of the game.

BALTIMORE: Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals calls a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

