‘Undisputed’ Co-Host Shannon Sharpe Officially Leaving Show, Skip Bayless: Report

“Undisputed” co-host Shannon Sharpe will be leaving the successful FS1 morning program by the end of June. Sharpe has reportedly reached a buyout agreement with the network.

The bombshell was confirmed Wednesday by New York Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel, adding that Sharpe is expected to remain on the morning show until after the NBA Finals (June 1-18).

Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast will also be departing the network, according to the report.

The 14-year NFL Hall of Famer debuted as co-host of “Undisputed” with Skip Bayless on Sept. 16, 2016.

Sharpe was taking the mantle from longtime “First Take” co-host Stephen A. Smith after Bayless and Smith built a powerhouse dynamic at ESPN.

In the past year, Shannon and Skip have increasingly butted heads over their differing opinions. Tempers flared on air when Shannon re-joined the show after a one-day break, following a controversial tweet that Bayless had put out regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Sharpe clearly expected action from the “Undisputed” brain trust after Bayless posted that the NFL should not postpone the crucial game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Shannon took great offense to the post, and the wounds appear about as deep as audiences of their awkward encounter expected.

Unc Shannon sharpe was explaining why he wasn’t on undisputed yesterday & this man Skip bayless gonna interrupt him when Shannon tells him to take down the tweet of damar Hamlin 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hQQK0njiQZ — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 4, 2023

